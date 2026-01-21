China exploiting 'birth tourism' to gain long-term political influence in US, author warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Peter Schweizer warned that China is engaged in "civilizational warfare" and is exploiting birthright citizenship by sending Chinese elites to have children in the U.S., who are then raised in China and later return to America as citizens in adulthood.

Schweizer, author of the book "The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon," claimed China has "bought off" large portions of America's political elites, Wall Street and the entertainment industry.

He contends that China is "at war with the Christian civilization of the United States, with its emphasis on individual rights, so they have carried out a series of policies of birth tourism that's happening on a massive scale."

Birthright citizenship is drawn from the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Schweizer claimed China has "created an industrial model" to exploit this provision.

"China began about 13 years ago pushing for this, pushing for the Chinese elite to come to the United States and have children here," he said on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday.

"Our federal government has no idea how many Chinese nationalists have done this because we do not collect data [regarding the nationality of one's parents] on birth certificates."

He claimed that "approximately 100,000 Chinese have been born in the United States" in each of the last 13 years, calling them "children of the elites."

"The parents take them back to China where they are raised in CCP schools... And when they turn 18, which is going to start a couple of years from now... they are going to be able to vote, they are going to get government jobs, they will be able to do a whole host of things even though they have absolutely no connection to the United States whatsoever," Schweizer said.

The author went on to describe what he called the "surrogacy problem" — Chinese elites allegedly finding women in the U.S. to give birth to their children on American soil.

"The Wall Street Journal found, a couple of weeks ago, one Chinese elite that had over 100 children that were born this way. Again, the federal government has no idea of the numbers," Schweizer said. "We looked at just Southern California, and there we found 107 Chinese-owned surrogacy companies."

Schweizer said he met with senators on the matter and expects action from the executive branch.

The Supreme Court is set to review an executive order President Donald Trump issued on his first day back in office, which seeks to end birthright citizenship for nearly all persons born in the U.S. to undocumented parents or parents with lawful temporary status.

Critics note this change would break with some 150 years of legal precedent. Oral arguments in the case are expected to be held in the spring of 2026, with a ruling expected from the high court by the summer.