CNN guest apologizes after falsely claiming Trump was part of ‘human sex trafficking network’

Gun control activist Cameron Kasky says he made the statement by accident in seemingly sarcastic post

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Cameron Kasky criticized by fellow CNN panelist for suggesting Trump is part of trafficking ring Video

Cameron Kasky criticized by fellow CNN panelist for suggesting Trump is part of trafficking ring

Gun rights activist Cameron Kasky's remarks about President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein are called out on CNN.

Gun control activist Cameron Kasky issued an apology, albeit a seemingly sarcastic one, Tuesday for falsely claiming live on CNN that President Donald Trump was part of a "human sex trafficking network," insisting he said it "by accident and didn’t mean it." 

Kasky appeared on "CNN NewsNight" Monday during a panel discussion about Trump’s reported interest in Greenland and whether it was tied to the Nobel Peace Prize. During a conversation about how Trump has been transparent about the Nobel Prize, Kasky made a false claim that nearly went unchecked.

"I would love it if he was more transparent about the human sex trafficking network that he was a part of, but you can’t win them all," Kasky said on CNN. 

Cameron Kasky

Gun control activist Cameron Kasky apologized Tuesday for falsely claiming live on CNN that President Donald Trump was part of a "human sex trafficking network."  (CNN/screenshot)

CNN host John Berman, filling in for Abby Phillip, didn’t immediately correct the record, prompting conservative panelist Scott Jennings to say, "You gonna let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex trafficking ring?" 

Berman responded, "We’re going to talk about the Epstein files. Scott, I will do the fact-checking as we go along here." 

Berman then asked Kasky, who survived the Parkland school shooting in 2018 and led the March for Our Lives movement, to repeat his claim about sex trafficking. 

CNN panel

Cameron Kasky repeated his claim about President Donald Trump after fellow panelist Scott Jennings called him out.  (CNN/screenshot)

"That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it," Kasky said. 

"OK, we’ll get to that later. Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein," Berman said. 

Kasky attempted to defend himself, saying "Let’s be serious," before Berman moved the conversation along. 

Cameron Kasky speaking

Cameron Kasky, co-founder of the student-led gun violence prevention group Never Again, speaks at the March For Our Lives II to protest gun violence June 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

The following day, Kasky took to X to "truly apologize," and insist he made the claim "by accident." 

"I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize. Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites. I said that by accident and didn’t mean it," Kasky wrote. 

A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

