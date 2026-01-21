Whoopi Goldberg warns 'no country on this planet is safe' if Trump successfully acquires Greenland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued Wednesday that if President Donald Trump can acquire Greenland, no country is safe from similar acquisitions by powerful leaders.

During a discussion on Trump's push to take control of the island territory owned by Denmark, co-host Sara Haines said, "I do think he might get Greenland."

"Greenland is not for sale!" fellow co-host Sunny Hosten declared.

Goldberg then warned, "Listen, if they allow him to do this, no country on this planet is safe."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has said that acquiring Greenland is a matter of national security to keep Russia and China in check as polar ice melts and shipping lanes expand, but NATO allies have rejected the idea.

Trump declared in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that the U.S. is the only nation that is in the position to control and secure Greenland.

"We never asked for anything," Trump said of the U.S. working with NATO. "And we never got anything. We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. OK, now everyone say, ‘Oh good.’ That's probably the biggest statement I made because people thought I would use force. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

"Across the board, our NATO alliance, I really think is at risk at this point," Hostin said in reaction to Trump. "Our allies are now speaking up vociferously, I mean you saw them saying we — this is a new world order. This — and that should be something that should be — we should be very afraid of, because right now with our alliance, China is on this side and Russia is on this side."

"Where will this sort of middle tier of countries go? They’re going to unite, and I think they may possibly go to China, which means that China becomes the new sort of ruler of the world order and that is a scary — I think that is a very scary thing for us," she added.

Haines praised NATO’s strength as an alliance of western powers, saying, "The second it were to dissolve or separate, we would become immediately vulnerable to Russia and China."

Haines offered a theory that Trump’s apparent de-escalation — saying he will not use force to acquire Greenland — may be part of a calculated negotiation tactic, noting, "I absolutely think Donald Trump backed off on the military stuff because I think he might get Greenland."

"I think he’s going to find a way, because if you start with an absurd demand, and then you come back and bring a more reasonable one," she added.

