Jasmine Crockett urges consumers to hit Target so their 'numbers go down' after DEI rollback

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, endorsed the idea of boycotting Target, claiming that it is among businesses that "don't want to work" with Black people.

The Texas Senate candidate spoke on "COSIGN Conversations" Monday about the importance of pushing back against major businesses such as Amazon for rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In addition to encouraging Black entrepreneurs to set up their own businesses, Crockett called on people to take boycotts more seriously, using Target as an example.

"I think the idea of just boycotting completely, I think we've not been good at that in modern day," Crockett said. "But boycotting those businesses that don't want to do work with us, I want to see a bad Q1 for Target. I do. I want to see their numbers go down."

She continued, "Target has made so much money off our backs because they have gone after making sure that they could have the Black hair products in there and so many others. But like all Black cosmetics, like we've got Black cosmetic lines that are there. And I'm like, forget it."

Progressive figures like Rev. Al Sharpton have been pushing boycotts of Target since the company announced it would scale back its DEI efforts in 2025. This came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to end DEI practices while encouraging private companies to do the same.

A Target store in Minnesota was also the site of an anti-ICE sit-in on Monday with protesters claiming Target was allowing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to operate in its parking lot.

Fox News Digital reached out to Target for comment.

During the same interview, Crockett suggested that the Trump administration was motivated by a "White supremacy agenda" in its anti-DEI and immigration policies.

"It all boils down to a White supremacy agenda, period. Everything. Whether you're talking about kicking immigrants out, that's White supremacy. Whether you're talking about going after diversity, equity, and inclusion, that's White supremacy. Whether you're talking about going, against and after our LGBTQIA community, that's White supremacy. It all is White supremacy," Crockett said.