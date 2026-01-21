Michelle Obama says she would 'actively work against' Barack running for hypothetical third term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Wednesday during an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she would actively work against her husband, former President Barack Obama, running for a hypothetical third term.

Asked by host Alex Cooper if Obama would consider running for a hypothetical third term, the former first lady said she hoped he wouldn't.

"I hope not," the former first lady responded. "I would actively work against that."

"I would be at home working against it," she added.

President Donald Trump has teased running for a third term and has said he probably wouldn't do it.

Obama told Cooper that she believed eight years in office was enough.

"I do believe in the need for new vision, right? I mean, the two terms is not just about, ‘We like them, and we want it.’ It's just like, we're changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job, and it requires new energy, new vision all the time, new ways of looking at the world, right? So, I do believe that eight years is enough," Obama said.

Obama said there would be no room for younger leaders to step up if the same ones kept running for office.

GOV WHITMER SAYS AMERICA 'READY FOR A WOMAN PRESIDENT,' CONTRASTING MICHELLE OBAMA

"How are we going to build young leaders if the same people keep doing it again and again and again? You know, now it's your turn. Now it's my turn. Then you did it again, and I'll do it again. It's like, and there's all these young, smart people who are just looking outside with their ideas as leaders get older and older. You know, the older you get, the more you just live a different life as an older established person. And I think there's room for that wisdom, but there's room for new ideas to come in. So, I think two terms is enough, for everybody," the former first lady continued.

Obama also warned Democrats against denying that sexism still plays a role in national elections during the interview on Wednesday. She pointed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Kamala Harris as examples.

"We would just be silly to think that there aren’t just some gut kind of, I don’t know, like, we’re not even analyzing what those feelings are about because we’re trying to pretend like it’s all better," Obama said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The former first lady said at an event in November that the country wasn't ready for a female president, citing the results of the 2024 election.

"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said. "That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not."

The former first lady went on to say that she did not believe men in America are comfortable with a woman leading them.

Fox News' Madison Colombo contributed to this report.