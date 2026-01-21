MS NOW host questions whether USA is one of 'the bad guys' post-WWII, says country acting like an 'Axis power'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS NOW anchor Chris Hayes questioned whether the United States is one of "the bad guys" post-World War II, and suggested that the country "is sounding and maybe acting now like an Axis power."

On Tuesday's broadcast of "All In," Hayes argued that the post-World War II world order is collapsing under President Donald Trump as he continues to push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, and in the process, escalating tensions between several NATO allies.

"What we are dealing with today is what happens when the winners of World War II, one of them, realized the order they built is crumbling and that the global hegemon is sounding and maybe acting now like an Axis power," he contended. "Maybe we’re the bad guys. And these allies are getting a daunting awareness that Americans in the anti-Trump camp have had from day one."

FORMER REP MTG DUMPS COLD WATER ON TRUMP'S GREENLAND ACQUISITION AMBITIONS: 'WE’VE HEARD THAT ONE BEFORE'

According to Hayes, NATO allies are becoming aware that "the most powerful person in the world [Trump] is a danger and threat to it," and causing the world order to become unstable.

"And that means we’re all in a lot of trouble," he added.

Earlier in the show, Hayes argued that when Americans elected Trump president, they harmed not only their own country but the rest of the world as well, considering the U.S. has made itself "the center of global order."

"The post-World War II global order has been predicated basically on U.S. hegemony. And to be real clear eyed about this, and there’s a lot of gauzy nostalgia here, that hegemony, that power that we have abused egregiously in many circumstances, in awful, bloody and unforgivable ways, from Vietnam to Iraq and beyond. But that hegemony was also the ordering principle, along with a set of international multilateral institutions that were constructed, built on the big lesson of World War Two, which is that autocratic regimes, expansionist empires and fascists will create world war," he explained.

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON GREENLAND PUSH AS POLLS SHOW LITTLE PUBLIC SUPPORT

Hayes continued, claiming that the "post-war liberal order" is essentially "the world war avoidance machine with the U.S. at the center."

Despite doing "a lot of bad things" over the past 80 years, Hayes argued that this post-war order has succeeded in one singular goal — avoiding another world war.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fears over a potential global conflict have been growing as of late, with the war between Russia and Ukraine dragging into its fourth year, continued conflict in the Middle East and most recently, NATO allies fighting amongst one another over Trump's proposed annexation of Greenland.

TRUMP RIPS EUROPE AT DAVOS FOR WRONG 'DIRECTION,’ POINTS TO MIGRATION AND SPENDING

Trump addressed this increasingly tense situation growing between European nations and the U.S. over Greenland in his Wednesday speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland," Trump said Wednesday from his speech at the World Economic Forum. "Where we've already had it as a trustee, but respectfully returned it back to Denmark not long ago after we defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the Italians and others in World War II, we gave it back to them."

Trump added that he does not want to use force as he pressures NATO allies on Greenland.

"We never asked for anything," Trump said of the U.S. working with NATO. "And we never got anything. We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. Okay, now everyone say, ‘Oh good.’ That's probably the biggest statement I made because people thought I would use force. I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Greenland — the world’s largest island — sits in the Arctic and governs its own domestic affairs while remaining within the Kingdom of Denmark.

The president said he has "tremendous respect for both the people of Greenland and the people of Denmark," but that the U.S. must control the island from a national security standpoint.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.