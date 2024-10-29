Vance to sit down with Joe Rogan after Harris appearance scrapped

Ohio Sen. JD Vance is set to record "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Vance confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Republican vice presidential nominee will sit down with Joe Rogan Wednesday morning in Austin, Texas.

The announcement came shortly after Rogan revealed on X there were negotiations to have Vice President Kamala Harris appear on his show Tuesday.

"Also, for the record, the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast," Rogan wrote late Monday night. "They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin."

"My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen," Rogan added.

On Friday, Rogan sat down with former President Trump for a three-hour conversation that has already garnered more than 38 million views on YouTube. Episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" are usually between two and three hours long.

During the lengthy conversation, Trump took some swipes at Harris for snubbing the popular podcast.

"Can you imagine Kamala doing this show?" Trump asked.

"I could imagine her doing this show," Rogan responded. "She was supposed to do it, she might still do it and I hope she does."

"She's not gonna do it," Trump insisted.

"I will talk to her like a human being," Rogan said.

"If she did this kind of an interview with you, I hope she does because it would be a mess," Trump continued. "She would be laying on the floor comatose."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.