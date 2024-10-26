Joe Rogan tells Trump the 'wild s---' he says fueled his popularity during three hour podcast interview

Podcast giant Joe Rogan shared his perspective with former President Trump on how the Republican nominee has gotten so popular with American voters.

During a whopping three-hour conversation on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Trump told Rogan that he had "always gotten more publicity than other people" but said he didn't know why.

"It wasn't like I was trying," Trump told Rogan. "In fact, I don't know exactly why. Maybe you could tell me."

"Oh I could definitely tell ya- you said a lot of wild s---," Rogan said.

"Maybe," Trump conceded with a grin, causing Rogan to chuckle.

"You said a lot of wild s--- and then CNN, in all their brilliance by highlighting your wild s---, made you much more popular," Rogan continued. "And they boosted you in the polls because people were tired of someone talking in this bulls---, pre-prepared politician lingo. And even if they didn't agree with you, they at least knew whoever that guy is. That's him. That's really him."

"When you see certain people talk, certain people in the public eye, you don't know who they are. You have no idea who they are. It's very difficult to know. You see them in conversations. They have these pre-planned answers, they say everything. It's very rehearsed. You never get to the meat of it."

The podcast host went on to say "one of the beautiful things" about Trump was his ability to "free ball" at campaign events, citing his impressions of President Biden and billionaire Elon Musk.

"It's funny. It's stand-up. It's funny stuff," Rogan said. "You have, like, comedic instincts. Like when you said to Hillary, 'You'd be in jail.' Like, that's great timing. But it's like that kind of stuff was unheard of as a politician. Like, no one had done that."

"You know, it's funny," Trump interjected. "You need at least the attitude of a comedian when you're doing this business. This a dangerous business, first of all. It's a very tough business."

"It's the most dangerous business," Rogan responded. "I mean, other than going to war, and being a firefighter or being a cop, yeah, it's the most dangerous… especially you! I mean, you haven't even got to the election. There's been two assassination attempts, and they've brushed those out of the news like it was nothing."

"Yeah, they would rather not talk about them," Trump agreed.

"Imagine if there [were] assassination attempts on Biden, how hard people would be attacking the right," Rogan said. "They would be trying to get guns taken away from people, they would try to ramp up gun laws, they would try to figure out some way to blame you… If Biden got shot in the ear, we would have never heard the end of it."