Vance calls CNN, other media outlets 'absolute disgrace' over what they left out of Minneapolis ICE shooting

Vice President JD Vance tore into CNN and other corporate media outlets as an "absolute disgrace" on Thursday for omitting key details when covering the shooting of a woman who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, saying reporters suggesting she was innocent should be "ashamed."

A law enforcement officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, during a confrontation with agents from inside her car in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The shooting of Good, a U.S. citizen, has intensified divisions on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers clash over the Trump administration’s immigration policy and ICE enforcement operations.

The situation has polarized the nation, with many on the left suggesting ICE is accountable despite DHS Secretary Kristi Noem saying the woman was "stalking and impeding" agents all day. Vance joined press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a White House press briefing to blast the media’s framing of the story.

"The CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis… I’m just going to read it, ‘Outrage after ICE officer kills US citizen in Minneapolis,’" Vance said.

"Well, that’s one way to put it. And that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours. And I say ‘attack’ very, very intentionally because this was an attack on federal law enforcement. This was an attack on law and order," Vance continued. "This was an attack on the American people."

Vance made it clear that he is disgusted by ongoing coverage.

"The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day," Vance said.

"What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car, six months ago, 33 stiches in his leg," Vance continued. "Do you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?"

Vance said the CNN headline also left out that the woman was there to "interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America" and is "part of a broader left-wing network" that attacks ICE officers and prevents them from doing their jobs.

"If the media wants to tell the truth they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques, to try to make it impossible for the president of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws," Vance said.

Vance then accused "many" members of the press of "lying about this attack."

"She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself. He’s already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before, and everybody who has been repeating the lie that this was some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourself," Vance said.

CNN stood by its reporting despite criticism from Vance.

"It is an accurate story that we stand by," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

