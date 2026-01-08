Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

JD Vance

JD Vance announces multi-state fraud task force in wake of Minnesota scandal

The Justice Department will feature a new position to address fraud directly, Vance says

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: VP Vance joins press secretary Leavitt at White House briefing Video

WATCH LIVE: VP Vance joins press secretary Leavitt at White House briefing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a briefing, joined by Vice President JD Vance.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance announced a new federal task force aimed at tackling fraud across the country on Thursday.

Vance says the Justice Department will feature a new associate attorney general position to address fraud, in addition to the 1,500 subpoenas and 100 indictments the DOJ has already sent out on the issue.

Vance says the administration hopes to announce a nominee to the position "within the next few days."

"This is the person that is going to make sure we stop defrauding the American people," Vance said.

NOEM ALLEGES WOMAN KILLED IN ICE SHOOTING 'STALKING AND IMPEDING' AGENTS ALL DAY

JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (R) looks on during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on January 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"We have activated a major Interagency task force to make it possible to get to the heart of this fraud," he continued. "We also want to expand this. We know that the fraud isn't just happening in Minneapolis. It's also happening in states like Ohio. It's happening in states like California."

Vance made the announcement alongside White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a Thursday briefing.

Prior to Vance's remarks, Leavitt reiterated the administration's rock-solid support for federal immigration officers operating across the country.

DEMOCRATS LOOK AT DEFUNDING ICE, IMPEACHING NOEM AFTER MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING

Demonstrators hold signs and gather outside a government building during an immigration enforcement protest.

People protest against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during a rally outside the Whipple Building on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Addressing the deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota on Wednesday, she blamed the incident on an "organized attack" by a "broader left-wing network" on federal officers operating in multiple states.

The statement echoed comments from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the victim, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, tried to "weaponize her vehicle" and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Noem also accused Good of "stalking and impeding" federal agents all day. Noem told reporters that Good was instructed to get out of her car and stop "obstructing" law enforcement, but she did not comply.

The agency is labeling the incident as an act of "domestic terrorism."

WALZ PREPARES NATIONAL GUARD AFTER WOMAN KILLED IN ICE OPERATION: 'NEVER BEEN AT WAR' WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Protesters argue with law enforcement officers gathered near a secured government building.

Demonstrators confront federal agents outside the Whipple Federal Building on Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, in a separate post on X, Vance expanded on his defense of the officer's actions, slamming critics for engaging in "gaslighting." The post was made in response to comments from Jenin Younes, the national legal director for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, who argued that the officer was not in danger and had time to get out of Good's way. Vance said Younes' arguments were "preposterous."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The gaslighting is off the charts, and I'm having none of it. This guy was doing his job. She tried to stop him from doing his job. When he approached her car, she tried to hit him," Vance wrote. "A tragedy? Absolutely. But a tragedy that falls on this woman and all of the radicals who teach people that immigration is the one type of law that rioters are allowed to interfere with."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. 

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue