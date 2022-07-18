Expand / Collapse search
Uvalde victim's uncle on 'horrendous' police response to school shooting: 'Get out of law enforcement'

Mitch Renfro talks to 'Fox & Friends First' after release of police body camera footage

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Uziyah Garcia's uncle Mitch Renfro joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the report revealing almost 400 law enforcement officials responded to the elementary school massacre that left more than 20 victims dead.

A Ulvalde school shooting victim's uncle spoke out Monday after a bombshell report, including police body camera footage, showed that more than 370 law enforcement officials responded to the massacre, but failed to act for more than an hour. 

Uziyah Garcia's uncle, Mitch Renfro, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the report and why he is urging the officers who failed to act to abandon their badges. 

"It's horrendous to hear these things," Renfro told co-host Todd Piro. "Three hundred and seventy-six officers, approximately 400 officers, stood by and failed our community, failed the state of Texas, and failed the children."

TEXAS OFFICIALS: UVALDE SHOOTING REPORT REVEALS ‘MULTIPLE SYSTEMIC FAILURES’

"I stand behind the law enforcement officers that surely worked for the badge," he continued. "These guys, they didn't do their job, so they must be held accountable."

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old  was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old  was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

The report revealed 376 law enforcement officials responded to the school shooting on May 24, including around 150 border agents and 91 state police officials. 

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced on Sunday the city’s acting police chief on the day of the massacre, Lt. Mariano Pargas, was placed on administrative leave as the investigation unfolds.  

"Get out of law enforcement," Renfro said. "People have turned their backs on you. You no longer have the support of the community."

Uziyah Garcia, who was 10 years old, was one of the children killed during the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 kids and two teachers dead. 

"It's a very small, tight-knit community, and when something like this happens… everybody has to come together," Renfro said. "Some people are upset about this, some people are upset about that, but everybody is all on one page."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.