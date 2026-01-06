United Nations 'upset' that Trump took 'bold action' to improve Venezuela, says UN Amb. Mike Waltz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told "Hannity" on Tuesday why he believes the UN is "so upset" about President Donald Trump's capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"Over 50 countries didn't even recognize Maduro because he stole the election. So, it's hard to figure out what they’re so upset about," Waltz told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"I think we know the answer. It's because it's President Trump, and he's a man of action and took real action. And now the Venezuelan people are going to be better off," he added.

TRUMP'S MADURO TAKEDOWN RESETS THE GLOBAL CHESSBOARD AND REASSERTS AMERICAN POWER

Waltz’s comments came after the UN said Tuesday the United States’ removal of Venezuela’s Maduro violates international law and makes the world less safe.

Maduro is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. — a facility notorious for housing high-profile criminals like disgraced musician Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

He pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges, including narco-terrorism.

Waltz applauded the president for taking "real action" against the South American strongman.

TRUMP EMBRACES US INTERVENTION IN VENEZUELA, OPENS DOOR TO BROADER LATIN AMERICA PUSH

"The world is safer, stronger and certainly more prosperous because of it," Waltz argued.

China, Russia and Iran are among several nations that have criticized the administration’s actions against the dictator.

But, the Trump-appointed ambassador maintained dethroning Maduro was a good choice from the commander-in-chief.

"This was the right thing to do," said Waltz. "President Trump took bold action and will continue to swing and DOGE that ridiculous organization called the United Nations."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Waltz also touted defunding the UN's Human Rights Council, a move he said was made possible by the Trump administration.

"We just pushed and pressed the UN to agree to cut over 3,000 of its bureaucrats, its first budget cut in its history. So we're DOGE-ing away," he said.