Ukrainian Parliament member slams Biden, NATO for 'indecisiveness': 'We need concrete steps'

A Member of Ukrainian Parliament is calling on the U.S. and its NATO allies to do more amid Putin's assault, urging for more "concrete steps" as the war enters into day 35.

Kira Rudik joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss President Biden's speech over the weekend during his trip to Eastern Europe, and what the Ukrainians need as the fight against Russia continues.

"Joe Biden's talk was motivational, but it didn't have what we expected," Rudik told co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

"We do appreciate standing with us, but we do need the practical help, and this is why I think it did not help Ukraine right now, because what we need right now is concrete steps… that will be taken to actually change the situation instead of talking and warning about it," she continued.

Rudik argued Ukrainians wanted to hear how Putin would be removed from power since Biden's controversial remarks, and about the weaponry needed to defeat Russian forces.

She slammed NATO for its "indecisiveness" as Ukrainians continue to push for advanced weaponry from the U.S. and its allies.

"My people were dying," Rudik said. "My people were risking their lives… We are pushing Russians back on the ground because this is where we have the equipment we need, and in the air, our cities continue being destroyed, our people continue being killed."

Rudik continued by saying there is "no strong hand" that has expedited necessary materials to Ukraine as the resistance continues to fight back against Putin's army.

"This is what we are expecting from the world leaders," she said. "This is what we're expecting from the NATO countries because this is what we are expecting from people who say that Putin cannot remain in power."

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials take place Tuesday in Istanbul.