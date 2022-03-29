Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukrainian intelligence releases names of more than 600 alleged Russian spies

The list includes names, phone numbers, passport numbers, and, in come cases, financial details, of alleged Russian spies

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
Ukraine's defense intelligence ministry released a list of more than 600 alleged Russian spies working in Europe in an apparent attempt to burn them and weaken Russia's intelligence operations across the continent.

The intelligence wing of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released the "list of employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation registered at the address: Moscow, St. Bolshaya Lubyanka" on Monday. The FSB is the successor agency to the KGB, Russia's notorious spy arm.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

The list, released in Russian and apparently unavailable on the English version of the ministry's website, provides names, phone numbers, passport numbers, "registration addresses," license plate numbers, and occasionally financial details for 620 alleged Russian spies. In a few cases, the list includes a home address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

Fox News has not authenticated the list.

One alleged FSB agent has a Skype address including the phrase "jamesbond007," along with the characters "DB9," referring to Bond's Aston Martin. Another agent reportedly has a taste for "premium cars," while a third is a heavy drinker who "systematically violates traffic regulations."

A former head of the British intelligence agency MI6 warned that only "10 per cent" of Russia's operations across Europe have been uncovered, The Telegraph reported

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: People walk past the Russian Embassy on November 05, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. A Russian diplomat of the embassy was reportedly found dead on the sidewalk in front of the embassy on October 19, apparently after having fallen from a window. Media are reporting that the man, 35, was an agent of the FSB, Russia's intelligence agency, and the son of a high-ranking FSB official. 

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05: People walk past the Russian Embassy on November 05, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. A Russian diplomat of the embassy was reportedly found dead on the sidewalk in front of the embassy on October 19, apparently after having fallen from a window. Media are reporting that the man, 35, was an agent of the FSB, Russia's intelligence agency, and the son of a high-ranking FSB official.

"We see the extent of Russian aggressive intelligence activities across Europe," said Sir John Sawers, who led MI6 from 2009 to 2014. "We probably only know 10 per cent of what they’re doing. There will be a great deal that intelligence services do that we’re simply not aware of."

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly put two FSB agents who reportedly scouted Ukraine on house arrest after Russia's Ukraine invasion proved far more difficult than Putin appears to have considered at first.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., called on the FBI to investigate the Russian Diplomatic Compound that experts perviously told Fox News Digital houses diplomats who are in the U.S. to spy on America. 

A view of the Russian Diplomatic Compound at 355 West 255th Street

A view of the Russian Diplomatic Compound at 355 West 255th Street

"We have been appalled and alarmed by Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We have been appalled by his war crimes against the Ukrainian people, and it is in that context that I have formally requested that the FBI open an investigation into reports of espionage at the Russian diplomatic compound," Rep. Ritchie Torres told reporters Tuesday about the white high-rise tower located at 355 West 255th Street.

The Bronx Democrat called it "both metaphorically and literally a structure of surveillance."

Fox News' Amy Kellogg and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.