Ukraine shoots down Russian planes; Russia responds to Biden on Putin: LIVE UPDATES
The Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have shot down 17 aerial targets. Meanwhile, a Russian spokesman called Biden's remarks about Putin 'alarming'
President Biden held a "cheat sheet" of prepared answers for a key question during his White House news briefing Monday – a question about why his remarks on Saturday suggested support for regime change in Russia.
Several reporters asked the president to address his comment, "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," which he made at the conclusion of a Saturday speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.
Biden insisted he is not "walking back" his comments, seeking to separate his wish for Putin not to be leading Russia from an official policy that would seek to remove him.
"I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man," Biden said, calling the Russian president's behavior "outrageous" and that his comments about him were "more an aspiration than anything."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that a remark made by President Joe Biden over the weekend about Vladimir Putin, in which Biden said "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," is a "statement that is certainly alarming," Reuters reports.
"We will continue to track the statements of the U.S. president in the most attentive way," Peskov said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they destroyed eight planes, four UAVs, three helicopters, and two missiles.
