Ukraine shoots down Russian planes; Russia responds to Biden on Putin: LIVE UPDATES

PHOTOS: Biden caught using cue cards in trying to paper over Ukraine gaffe about ousting Putin

President Biden held a "cheat sheet" of prepared answers for a key question during his White House news briefing Monday – a question about why his remarks on Saturday suggested support for regime change in Russia.

Several reporters asked the president to address his comment, "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," which he made at the conclusion of a Saturday speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden insisted he is not "walking back" his comments, seeking to separate his wish for Putin not to be leading Russia from an official policy that would seek to remove him.

"I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man," Biden said, calling the Russian president's behavior "outrageous" and that his comments about him were "more an aspiration than anything."

