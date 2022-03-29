Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine shoots down Russian planes; Russia responds to Biden on Putin: LIVE UPDATES

The Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have shot down 17 aerial targets. Meanwhile, a Russian spokesman called Biden's remarks about Putin 'alarming'

Covered by: Tyler O'Neil, Lawrence Richard, Fox News and Michael Lee

Ex-CIA Station chief on Biden: 'Message discipline matters'

Posted by Michael Lee

PHOTOS: Biden caught using cue cards in trying to paper over Ukraine gaffe about ousting Putin

President Biden held a "cheat sheet" of prepared answers for a key question during his White House news briefing Monday – a question about why his remarks on Saturday suggested support for regime change in Russia.

Several reporters asked the president to address his comment, "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," which he made at the conclusion of a Saturday speech in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden insisted he is not "walking back" his comments, seeking to separate his wish for Putin not to be leading Russia from an official policy that would seek to remove him.

"I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man," Biden said, calling the Russian president's behavior "outrageous" and that his comments about him were "more an aspiration than anything."

Posted by Michael Lee

Russia: Biden's comment that Putin 'cannot remain in power' is 'alarming'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that a remark made by President Joe Biden over the weekend about Vladimir Putin, in which Biden said "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," is a "statement that is certainly alarming," Reuters reports.

"We will continue to track the statements of the U.S. president in the most attentive way," Peskov said.

Biden claimed that he is not "walking back" the comment, even though the White House clarified that Biden does not support regime change in Russia.

"I was expressing my outrage at the behavior of this man," Biden said, calling the Russian president's behavior "outrageous" and that his comments about him were "more an aspiration than anything."

Posted by Fox News

Ukraine military shot down 17 Russian aerial targets: report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they destroyed eight planes, four UAVs, three helicopters, and two missiles.

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

