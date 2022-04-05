Expand / Collapse search
Former Obama defense secretary calls on US to accelerate aid to stop Russia's war: This is bigger than Ukraine

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told "America Reports" Tuesday the United States needs to accelerate aid to Ukraine to defeat Russia because the global implications of Putin's aggression extend beyond the two opposing countries.

CHUCK HAGEL:  I think the most immediate thing that we can do, we have to do, is we have to stop this war. And it cannot be seen as a victory in any way for Putin. That means the Ukrainians need to go on the offensive and we need to help them with that. We need to upgrade the weaponry, we need to upgrade everything that we are doing, including sanctions, tougher, tougher sanctions to really strangle Putin.

This is bigger than just Ukraine. This is representative of the instability of what’s going on in the world, the danger of the world. China is watching this and connecting this to Taiwan. You’ve got North Korea, Iran, and different parts of the world. We can’t let this stand.

