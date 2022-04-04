Expand / Collapse search
Gen. Kellogg: China's Xi probably regrets his handshake with Putin

Russian forces have lost morale, expert says

Joshua Q. Nelson
Joshua Q. Nelson
Kellogg: China may be regretting its alliance with Putin

Fox News contributor Gen. Keith Kellogg on China’s alignment with Russia.

Fox News contributor Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) said Monday that China may be regretting its alliance with Vladimir Putin as Russian forces fail in their military campaign against Ukraine.

Kellogg said Russia just "failed at a lot of levels" and employed a "lousy strategy" that was not meant for an offensive campaign. 

"They don’t have the combined arms capability the United States military has and we’re preeminent at it," Kellogg told "The Brian Kilmeade Show." 

PUTIN HAS REACHED A 'CULMINATING POINT' IN WAR WITH UKRAINE, RUSSIAN FORCES HAVE LOST 'MORALE,' EXPERT SAYS

A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. 

A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.  ((AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd))

"They failed strategically, they failed operationally, and currently they failed tactically. So I think this is one of those where I, think Russia is looking and the entire world sees it as a really kind of a poor sister when it comes to the military.

One military expert believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is running out of steam in his war against Ukraine and said Russian forces are quickly losing morale.

In a little over a month, Russia has lost an estimated 7,000 to 15,000 troops, according to a senior NATO official. As of March 17, Russian forces have lost over 230 of their heavily armored tracked vehicles, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

Ukraine's government believes the amount of equipment lost by Russian forces is much higher and estimates that more than 400 Russian tanks have been destroyed, according to the report.

Kellogg explained further that Russia’s "failure" is good news to the U.S. because China is witnessing it.

"I think President Xi is probably kind of regretting that handshake with Putin because they are part of this problem now and they need to own up to it," said Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to then-VP Mike Pence 

"And we should press them as hard as we are going to be pressing Russia."

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.