Melania Trump praised by high-profile allies for speaking up more in second term

WASHINGTON, D.C. - First lady Melania Trump is known for being a private person, but in her husband's second term, she's been more vocal about current events – and her allies are noticing.

Red carpet attendees at the "MELANIA" premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center on Thursday were looking forward to watching the film about the first lady's 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration, praising her for her demeanor and for stepping more into the spotlight.

Melania was by and large very reserved in Trump's first term. This time, she penned a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, delivered during the Alaska Summit in August, encouraging him to help reunite children with their families in Ukraine. Most recently, she spoke out on the need for national unity amid the chaos unfolding in Minneapolis.

"I'm very selective in what I do, when I talk," Melania told Fox News Digital at Thursday's premiere. "And that is my choice, and I'm mission and action-oriented, and we had a very successful first year in my office as a first lady, and I'm proud of what we achieved."

"I’m so honored and happy to be here, and I think what everyone is going to see is a glimpse into Melania’s private life because she’s a notoriously private person, and yet she is the most powerful woman on this planet," Lawfare Project founder Brooke Goldstein told Fox News Digital. "And so I think everybody is looking to see a little bit of what she’s like. Everyone has a lot of impressions and misconceptions… And as a woman, I want to learn about her strategies in powerful situations. How does she handle — what is her decision-making strategies, and what were those days like leading up to the inauguration?"

"I think she’s been outspoken because she has a lot to say, and she’s been very respectful of the office and I don’t think that she wanted to take the limelight," Goldstein continued. "But now, people want to hear from her. They respect her, they admire her. She has the most amazing story. Born in a small European country, and now being the first lady of the most amazing country in the world. So, she is now establishing herself as a voice of moral clarity and I think that it is something that America wants to see, and it’s very welcome now."

One member of the Trump administration who has previously worked with the first lady recalled her being very influential on their America First initiative and was glad to hear Melania using her voice.

"You know, I think that the second term is different for all of us in that we all feel that we’ve been called for this moment," USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins told Fox Digital. "And I know she does too. And really the opportunity to make a difference and to be heard and to support the America First vision and to try to bring security and peace and prosperity back to our country. She’s such an important part of that. And I know she realizes that. But I think seeing her step into that role and doing what a great job I think she’s doing is really cool."

When asked about his wife speaking up more on current issues, President Trump smiled and said he, too, has noticed.

"I've noticed that myself," Trump told Fox News Digital on Thursday's red carpet. "She has been more outspoken. That comes with time. She's done a great job. She's very popular, a very respected person."

"She's coming out and expressing her opinion, and it's an important one," Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News Digital. "She's a very intelligent woman, and she's very decent and gracious and humble, and I think she's a great model and the more she speaks, the better."

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz said he and his wife have been "blessed" to spend time with the Trumps and that if their relationship is captured on the movie screen, it will be a "must watch."

"It’s remarkable when you see the president and the First Lady interact, how much influence she has over him," Oz told Fox Digital. "And she has the unique ability to get him to pick up on some topics that are important to her. She’s kind, she’s caring. But she’s incredibly powerful. And it’s that secret sauce that I think makes the couple work together."

"She plays a significant role, pulling her husband into things he ought to do, commenting on fashion ideas," he continued. "Much of what’s happening in the White House, she’s had a voice in. The president commented to me recently that in the Palm Room, she played a big role in making sure it looked the right way. It is spectacularly beautiful. But it’s that combination, the two of them, a little sweet, a little sour, that makes it work."

"MELANIA" offers a glimpse into the first lady’s business, philanthropic efforts and family life as she prepares to be America's first lady for the second time. The 104-minute movie is now on the big screen, appearing in theaters across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and more.