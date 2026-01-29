Despite Catholic mission, Notre Dame appoints pro-abortion professor to lead Asian studies institute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Notre Dame announced it has appointed a professor who has publicly supported abortion access to lead its Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies — a move that has drawn scrutiny given the school’s Catholic identity.

Susan Ostermann, who joined Notre Dame in 2017 as a global affairs professor, will assume her role as director of the Asian studies center in July, the university said.

In 2022, Ostermann co-authored an article titled, "Lies about abortion have dictated our health policy," with former Notre Dame professor Tamara Kay.

In the article, Ostermann and Kay argued "Almost 90% of abortions occur during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy when there are no babies or fetuses. There are only blastocysts or embryos so tiny they are too small to be seen on an abdominal ultrasound."

They also called it a "lie" that abortion is dangerous, writing, "This could not be further from the truth. Research shows abortion is safe and does not have long-term effects on physical or mental health."

The authors further wrote that abortion "doesn’t cause cancer, it doesn’t affect future fertility, and most people feel relief after an abortion and do not regret their decision. Up to 11 weeks, medication abortions are generally performed using mifepristone and misoprostol, which are safer than taking Tylenol."

In another 2022 article published by Salon, titled, "Forced pregnancy and childbirth are violence against women — and also terrible health policy," Ostermann and Kay wrote, "Criminalizing abortion results in irreparable harm. In fact, it actually has the opposite policy effect that anti abortion advocates say they want: It can increase abortion rates, unintended pregnancies and infant mortality."

Additionally, they wrote that "Abortion access is freedom-enhancing, in the truest sense of the word. Consistent with integral human development that emphasizes social justice and human dignity, abortion access respects the inherent dignity of women, their freedom to make choices and to evaluate medical and other risks associated with pregnancy and childbirth."

Notre Dame’s position on life issues is published in a 2010 statement on its website, titled, "Institutional Statement Supporting the Choice for Life."

It reads, "Consistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church on such issues as abortion, research involving human embryos, euthanasia, the death penalty, and other related life issues, the University of Notre Dame recognizes and upholds the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death."

Notre Dame told Fox News Digital in a statement that Ostermann "is a highly regarded political scientist and legal scholar whose insightful research on regulatory compliance — from forestry conservation in India and Nepal to NSF-funded disaster mitigation in the U.S. territories — demonstrates the rigorous, interdisciplinary expertise required to lead the Liu Institute."

"A deeply committed educator who has led study abroad programs in Mumbai, she is well prepared to expand the Institute’s global partnerships and create impactful research opportunities that advance our dedication to serving as the preeminent global Catholic research institution," the university continued.

"Those who serve in leadership positions at Notre Dame do so with the clear understanding that their decision-making as leaders must be guided by and consistent with the University's Catholic mission. Notre Dame’s commitment to upholding the inherent dignity of the human person and the sanctity of life at every stage is unwavering," the statement added.

Ostermann told Fox News Digital in a statement that "As I step into this role, my primary focus is to serve as a steward for the Liu Institute mission in the context of the University’s larger mission, and a facilitator for our world-class faculty."

She said that she is "fully committed to maintaining an environment of academic freedom where a plurality of voices can flourish. I have long worked with scholars who hold diverse views on a multitude of issues, and I welcome the opportunity to continue doing so. While I hold my own convictions on complex social and legal issues, I want to be clear: my role is to support the diverse research of our scholars and students, not to advance a personal political agenda."

Ostermann added that the "commitment to academic inquiry and mutual respect is deeply rooted in my appreciation for Notre Dame’s identity as a global Catholic research university. I am inspired by the University’s focus on Integral Human Development, which calls us to promote the dignity and flourishing of every person."

She continued, "I respect Notre Dame’s institutional position on the sanctity of life at every stage. By fostering a collaborative space that values rigorous inquiry, we contribute in important ways to global development and human well-being. As Liu Director, I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to ensure the Liu Institute remains a place where truth is pursued with both excellence and integrity."