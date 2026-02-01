Expand / Collapse search
Rand Paul says 'without question' trust has been broken after Minnesota shooting

The Kentucky Republican has called on the heads of ICE and Border Patrol to testify on the shooting of Alex Pretti

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Rand Paul says without question trust in the Trump administration is broken

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticized the Trump administrations reaction to the shooting of Alex Pretti by border patrol agents in Minnesota on "60 Minutes."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., admitted that trust in the Trump administration has been broken "without question" after its response to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by border patrol agents in Minnesota.

Paul told CBS' "60 Minutes" he was concerned about administration officials such as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino accusing Pretti of committing domestic terrorism or seeking to cause "maximum damage" after video of the shooting circulated online.

"It sounds like terrible judgment," Paul remarked on their statements. "I mean, terrible conclusions, incorrect conclusions, stating things that no one else believes. You can lie to your heart's content if there's no video. But the video doesn't support what they're saying."

HOW TRUMP OFFICIALS’ NARRATIVE OF A GUN-CARRYING PROTESTER IN MINNEAPOLIS KINDLED RAGE IN CORNERS OF THE RIGHT

Photo of Alex J. Pretti

The Trump administration has faced backlash over its response to border patrol agents shooting and killing Alex Pretti. (Michael Pretti via AP)

"You seem to be saying trust is broken," correspondent Scott Pelley said.

"Without question," Paul responded.

Paul also questioned whether the FBI could be trusted to investigate the shooting.

"I think, really, if it were an independent group outside of the federal government, it would be better, actually," Paul said.

While Paul criticized the federal government’s response to the shooting and ongoing anti-immigration enforcement protests, he said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s refusal to cooperate with federal authorities was "a significant part of the problem."

DHS SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM ADDRESSES CALLS FOR HER FIRING, NEW ALEX PRETTI VIDEO

Rand Paul at the Capitol

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., criticized the Trump administration on "60 Minutes." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Paul also disagreed with the actions of protesters targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"I mean the thing is, if you were my son or daughter would I tell you to spit on the police? Absolutely not. Would I tell you to yell and scream at them? No. I would tell you to go to a primary and knock on doors, sign up people, and try to convince people, particularly in a primary, of who to vote for. That is the way I would protest. But is it illegal to protest? No," Paul said.

TRUMP ALLY TELLS GOVERNMENT TO 'WAKE UP' AFTER DEADLY FEDERAL AGENT SHOOTINGS IN MINNEAPOLIS

The White House referred Fox News Digital to a comment from President Donald Trump in support of an investigation into the shooting.

"We're doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation — I have to see it myself," Trump said.

A federal officer fires a munition toward a group of demonstrators during a tense confrontation on a Minneapolis street.

Sen. Rand Paul has called on heads of federal agencies to testify on immigration enforcement. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

Paul has called on the heads of ICE, Customs and Border Patrol and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services (USCIS) to come before his panel, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, later this month to testify.

Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report.

