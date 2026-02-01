Rand Paul says 'without question' trust has been broken after Minnesota shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., admitted that trust in the Trump administration has been broken "without question" after its response to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by border patrol agents in Minnesota.

Paul told CBS' "60 Minutes" he was concerned about administration officials such as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino accusing Pretti of committing domestic terrorism or seeking to cause "maximum damage" after video of the shooting circulated online.

"It sounds like terrible judgment," Paul remarked on their statements. "I mean, terrible conclusions, incorrect conclusions, stating things that no one else believes. You can lie to your heart's content if there's no video. But the video doesn't support what they're saying."

"You seem to be saying trust is broken," correspondent Scott Pelley said.

"Without question," Paul responded.

Paul also questioned whether the FBI could be trusted to investigate the shooting.

"I think, really, if it were an independent group outside of the federal government, it would be better, actually," Paul said.

While Paul criticized the federal government’s response to the shooting and ongoing anti-immigration enforcement protests, he said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s refusal to cooperate with federal authorities was "a significant part of the problem."

Paul also disagreed with the actions of protesters targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

"I mean the thing is, if you were my son or daughter would I tell you to spit on the police? Absolutely not. Would I tell you to yell and scream at them? No. I would tell you to go to a primary and knock on doors, sign up people, and try to convince people, particularly in a primary, of who to vote for. That is the way I would protest. But is it illegal to protest? No," Paul said.

The White House referred Fox News Digital to a comment from President Donald Trump in support of an investigation into the shooting.

"We're doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation — I have to see it myself," Trump said.

Paul has called on the heads of ICE, Customs and Border Patrol and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Services (USCIS) to come before his panel, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, later this month to testify.

