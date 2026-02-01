SNL targets ICE with Tom Homan parody sketch of meeting with agents in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) again on Saturday in depicting Border czar Tom Homan conducting a meeting with ICE agents during the cold open.

"My name is Tom Homan. Now, I'm sure a lot of you are wondering why Greg Bovino, the last guy, was dismissed," Pete Davidson, playing Homan, said. "I want to stress that it wasn't because he did a bad job, or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen, or even — uh-oh! — dressed like a Nazi. It was that he was filmed doing these things. And the president no-likey that."

The show also slammed the immigration enforcement agency during their "Weekend Update" segment last week. Davidson asked what the agents were doing in Minneapolis, as one agent responded and said, "pass."

Davidson asked the agents in the skit again, "Come on, guys, what are we doing in Minneapolis?"

"This could be wrong, but, Army?" another responded.

Davidson, depicting Homan, then said, "We’re here to detain and deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes."

"That is literally the first I’m hearing of that," an agent said to Davidson.

"Well, it shouldn’t be. Just so I know what were you told you should be doing?" Davidson asked. An agent responded, "wilding out."

SNL cut a joke about ICE from its live an episode earlier this month.

"New cast member Tommy Brennan, who grew up in St. Paul, had prepared a personal monologue for the Jan. 17 episode, which marked the show’s return from the holiday break," the Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Wednesday. "But the nearly four-minute piece was cut between dress rehearsal and the live broadcast. That’s not unusual; producer and show creator Lorne Michaels often eliminates sketches at the last minute because of time."

The monologue was later posted on "Saturday Night Live’s" official YouTube channel. The show frequently shares sketches that didn’t make it to air but were still performed before a live audience.

