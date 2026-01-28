Ex-OnlyFans creator advocates against ‘extraordinary ability’ visas for adult content stars entering US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From TikTok to OnlyFans, adult content creators are seeking O-1 visas to work in the United States — a move former OnlyFans star Nala Ray told Fox News Digital should not qualify as "extraordinary ability" under U.S. immigration law.

Ray, who was once one of the top creators on OnlyFans, left the website two years ago after turning to Christianity. She spoke with Fox News Digital about why she doesn't think OnlyFans creators should receive visas for their work.

"OnlyFans work and adult content is not real work and shouldn't be allowed, even to cross our borders to get even more infiltrated into our society," said Ray.

"I don’t see adult content as good work," Ray continued. However, she added that other kinds of online content creation are legitimate. "I do think that other people from other countries who do come to do real work on social media here, is a good thing. I don’t see why we should ever ban something like that because being on social media is hard work sometimes. It really can be, and great things have actually come of that."

The visas are intended for an individual who possesses "extraordinary ability in the sciences , arts, education, business or athletics, or who has a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry and has been recognized nationally or internationally for those achievements," according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

A U.S. employer, U.S. agent or foreign employer through a U.S. agent needs to file on the person's behalf, along with required evidence, the USCIS also says.

Ray made it clear that OnlyFans models should not qualify for these visas.

"I absolutely would advocate for a ban on that. I think it's unethical to think that OnlyFans work is actual work and doing anything for our country," she said to Fox News Digital.

"A lot of OnlyFans creators do make a lot of money, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's going towards the good of our country," Ray said.

Ray also spoke to the detriments of OnlyFans as a former "0.01%" top creator on the platform.

"OnlyFans destroys relationships, it destroys friendships," said Ray. "People have changed so much in society, both men and women, because of the effects of OnlyFans and doing adult content."

She also shared that the cost of maintaining success on the platform is high. "I felt like I was always taking risks and not always good ones."

Ray added to Fox News Digital: "Once you start making a certain amount of money, like, I feel as though it could be kind of downward spiral from even things like your mental health, relationships that you're building, and you would do anything to maintain that kind of money."

"I do understand and know for a fact from being in the industry, a lot of men and women who are doing that kind of work are on drugs or drinking or, you know, some type of substance abuse, and that's dangerous."

Ray explained that this issue goes beyond providing visas.

"If we were putting God first, none of this lust or pornography or adult film content would be what we want for our own households, what we want in our lives," she said.

Ray said faith and "serving the Lord" would result in a decline in adult industry content. "I do think that we would just see a massive revival if God was more centered in our relationships and in our day-to-day [lives]."

Pennsylvania-based immigration attorney Raymond Lahoud told Fox News Digital, "O-1B visas have been dominated by influencers and content creators."

He added, "We see applicants who appear on various platforms with millions of followers and earning millions of dollars."

"If a potential non-immigrant who is the world's most famous OnlyFans star meets the O-1B requirements, who am I to judge? We're getting that visa," he added.

Ray disagreed with this statement.

"I think that's very shallow to think that just because somebody makes a lot of money that they can be welcomed into our country, but to not even recognize the fact that they're doing something very harmful to our day-to-day society. It's not bringing anything. Good. It's not growing anyone, it's not helping us as a society in any way."

Ray concluded by calling OnlyFans a "societal harm."

"I do think it would be catastrophic if that was continually allowed into our country."

OnlyFans did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

