Fetterman tells Philadelphia DA to 'lighten up, Francis' after heated ICE remarks

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told District Attorney of Philadelphia Larry Krasner to "lighten up" on Sunday after Krasner came after him during a CNN interview.

"He really ought to lighten up, Francis," Fetterman told Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich, in an apparent reference to the 1981 comedy "Stripes."

"A lot of the tough talk coming out of his office, that's just pandering to people," he continued.

Last week, Krasner compared ICE agents to Nazis.

"This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis, that's what they are, in a country of 350 million. We outnumber them," Krasner said Tuesday in Philadelphia. "If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities, we will find you, we will achieve justice."

Krasner then appeared on CNN and called Fetterman "the favorite Democratic senator of Donald Trump," claiming he "has completely sold out the principles on which he ran for office."

"What [Fetterman] has been doing for quite some time, for whatever reason, and we all know there may be a few reasons, is completely unacceptable for anyone who actually believes in democracy and who actually believes in the rule of law," Krasner said.

Fetterman expressed support for deporting criminal migrants and securing the U.S. border, acknowledging that he and Krasner do not agree on every issue.

"But I'm not going to criticize or attack him," the senator said, adding, "Regardless, that's a hard rule for anyone — don't compare anyone to Nazis."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has been calling out antisemitism on both sides of the political aisle, similarly condemned Krasner's remarks.

"That kind of rhetoric is unacceptable, it is abhorrent, and it is wrong — period, hard stop, end of sentence," the governor told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Fox News Digital's Nora Moriarty contributed to this report.