JD Vance says he was 'obsessed' with UFOs, believes aliens are actually 'demons'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While discussing the mystery surrounding UFOs, Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, said he believes what people think of as aliens are actually "demons."

While interviewing Vance, conservative commentator Benny Johnson asked the vice president, "You gonna release all the UFO files?"

"Ah, we're workin' on it," Vance said.

He explained that when he took office he "was obsessed with the UFO files" but ended up being busy with other issues.

Vance asserted that he will "get to the bottom" of the matter.

JD VANCE SAYS UFOS, ALIENS COULD BE ‘SPIRITUAL FORCES’ AS VP VOWS TO ‘GET TO THE BOTTOM’ OF MYSTERY IN SKIES

"I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons anyway," Vance noted.

Prompted by Johnson, Vance later elaborated on his view.

"Well, look, I, I think that celestial beings who fly around, who do weird things to people — I think that the desire to describe everything celestial… to describe it as aliens — I mean every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain," he said.

"And I naturally go — when I hear about, sort of, extra-natural phenomenon — that's where I go to is the Christian understanding that, you know, there's a lotta good out there, but there's also some evil out there," he continued.

UFO SECRET FILES, DRONE SWARMS AND NUCLEAR-LINKED SIGHTINGS STUN EXPERTS IN 2025

He added that he believes that among "the devil's great tricks is to convince people he never existed."

Last month, President Donald Trump said he would order the release of files pertaining to the issue of aliens and UFOs.

EXPLOSIVE NEW DOCUMENTARY PROBES ‘80-YEAR GLOBAL COVERUP’ OF UFO SECRETS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the president declared in a February Truth Social post.