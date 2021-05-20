Tyrus criticizes PBS children show featuring drag queen reading to kids

Fox Nation host Tyrus Murdoch criticized PBS Thursday for its decision to broadcast a children’s show featuring a drag queen singing, dancing, and reading a book to an intended audience of 3-to-8 year-olds.

During an appearance on "The Faulkner Focus," Tyrus said that discussions around social issues and gender issues in his household is a decision that needs to be made at home, not by a television show.

Tyrus said that he has "no issue" with conversations surrounding gender and would speak to his children about them if a family member or teacher was a drag queen themselves, but said he was "more concerned" with his children's educational progress in things like math and English.

"But as far as a TV show doing this for me—no thank you, I will change the channel on this one," Tyrus added.

The New York City Department of Education-produced show guest stars drag queen and author Little Miss Hot Mess reading her children’s story about drag queen culture and even addressing the young audience as "drag queens in training."

"I wrote this book because I wanted everyone to get to experience the magic of drag and to get a little practice shaking their hips, or shimmying their shoulders to know how we can feel fabulous inside of our own bodies," said Little Miss Hot Mess during the segment.

PBS is no stranger to progressive or political subject matter in its children’s shows.

Last year, Michelle Obama was asked to read a children’s book on PBS during the coronavirus lockdown. The year before, the show Arthur featured an episode in which the character Mr. Ratburn married a man.