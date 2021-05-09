PBS' Yamiche Alcindor downplays border crisis, praises Biden for reuniting families separated under Trump

Yamiche Alcindor used her debut on PBS's "Washington Week" to praise President Joe Biden for "reuniting families" at the U.S. southern border while downplaying the mounting migrant crisis created under his administration.

PBS was fiercely criticized last week for tapping the liberal reporter to host a show they described as a mix of "depth, balance and civil discourse." Critics claimed Alcindor didn't meet the qualifications for the gig because of her outspoken left-wing "activism."

In her first segment on the show Friday, Alcindor gushed over the Biden administration's "reunification of families separated at the southern border by former President Trump." The current White House correspondent for "PBS NewsHour" later touched on Biden's plan to combat the influx of migrants, but stopped short of blaming his policies for the surge.

"We had major immigration news this week. The Biden administration carried out some of its first reunifications of families separated at the southern under former President Trump," Alcindor told viewers. "These are such emotional scenes. These are really scenes that really tug at your heartstrings."

Alcindor was ripped earlier this year for publically calling Biden in his first solo press conference as a "moral, decent man" when asking a question on the same topic. Critics slammed her as "far-left" at the time.

"You've said over and over again that immigrants shouldn't come to this country right now...That message is not being received," Alcindor framed the question. "Instead, the perception of you that got you elected as a moral, decent man is the reason a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and are trusting you with unaccompanied minors."

LIBERAL PBS REPORTER GUSHES BIDEN PERCEIVED AS 'MORAL, DECENT MAN' DURING IMMIGRATION QUESTION

Alcindor also praised Biden for his first address to a joint session of Congress, and has been known to use anonymous sources to push pro-Biden talking points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yamiche is the right person at the right time for this role," said Sharon Percy Rockefeller, president and CEO of WETA, the PBS station in Washington, D.C. "One of the most respected voices in journalism today, Yamiche is known for her command of public-policy issues and her intrepid work as a member of the White House press corps. With composure and tenacity, she has covered some of the most momentous political stories of our time, continually demonstrating the highest standards of journalism."

Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.