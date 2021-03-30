Author Murray to Tucker Carlson: American culture moving in 'ugly direction' where everything is political

Bestselling author Douglas Murray said Monday that our culture and society have radically changed, having moved in an "ugly direction" that makes "everything political."

Murray joined Tucker Carlson for the inaugural episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," which premiered Monday on Fox Nation, to discuss his criticism of people’s inclination to view everything in life - from art to poetry - through the lens of politics.

At one point in the episode, entitled "Oppression and the Passport to Elite Success," Murray said that in the current American culture, everything has been filtered and "spun through" a cycle of politics.

"All of the things that were meaningful in our lives have been picked up and spun through this cycle of politics," Murray told Carlson.

Murray, the author of "The Madness of Crowds," said it was the job of "any sensible person" to refute the current culture’s dramatic shift and adopt a "better" alternative.

"It’s boring, it’s ugly and I think it’s the job of any sensible person to say 'I refute this,'" Murray said. "I refuse to join in on this game. I refuse to have this vision of life. I have a better vision of life and how it should be lived and we should assert that."

Murray also touched on a number of other things he cautioned against, including "woke culture" and the prevalence of victim mentalities:

Last week, Murray criticized the "woke culture's" infatuation with oppression and racism when he reacted to a story about the Washington Post’s article on social justice training tools for toddlers.

The outlet published a "social justice guide for toddlers" that aims to push elements of the 'Black Lives Matter' and '#MeToo' movements onto young children.

"From three months onwards, parents across America have got to indoctrinate their children into so-called anti-racism, which looks to a lot of us an awful lot like the old racism," Murray said.

"It's a bizarre adult attempt to completely confuse and confound the minds of young American kids, preschoolers by assuming they're all racists and bigots and have to be reprogrammed A.S.A.P.," he added.

