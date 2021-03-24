Author Douglas Murray calls out WaPo's 'bizarre' 'Social Justice for Toddlers' guide

The Washington Post social justice training tools for toddlers assume that kids as young as three years old are becoming "racist," author Douglas Murray said on Wednesday, reacting to the left-leaning media outlet publishing a "social justice guide for toddlers" that aims to push elements of the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements onto young children.

WASHINGTON POST MOCKED FOR ‘SOCIAL JUSTICE FOR TODDLERS’ GUIDE: ‘THIS IS PROPAGANDA’

MURRAY: "Some of the school authorities teaching this claim that three months is the age at which you could expect your baby to become racist. And so from three months onwards, parents across America have got to indoctrinate their children into so-called anti-racism, which looks to a lot of us an awful lot like the old racism. I've actually followed this for quite a while now. I take a great interest in an attempt to re-doctrine or indoctrinate the young."

...

"And I have read quite a lot of the books that The Washington Post has talked about, and they really do have to be seen to be believed. I saw one recently that's for preschoolers called ‘A’ is for activists. It’s an ‘A to Z’ for preschoolers. And it has "A" is for activists. Of course, ‘E’ is for equality … ‘T’ is for Trans. Before it's for trains. All the young boys and girls who would love ‘T’ to be for trains have to instead be explained trans ideology.

...

So this is what we're talking about. It's a bizarre adult attempt to completely confuse and confound the minds of young American kids, preschoolers by assuming they're all racists and bigots and have to be reprogrammed A.S.A.P."

