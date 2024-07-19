Trump's lengthy RNC speech ripped by 'The View': 'Too bad' bandage wasn't 'over his mouth'

Former President Trump 's address at the Republican National Convention on Thursday in Milwaukee was met with brutal reviews from the liberal co-hosts of "The View" on Friday morning.

Co-host Ana Navarro, a staunch defender of President Biden, claimed the over-90-minute speech exhibited Trump's "cognitive decline." She hoped the media and Washington would turn its attention away from Biden's age concerns and put its scrutiny on Trump instead.

"If Joe Biden had been up there giving that speech, men in white coats would have interrupted him and carted him off and put him in a padded wagon," Navarro lamented. "I thought today I would wake up and the TV would be full of like, doctors talking about Donald Trump's cognitive decline. I thought it would be full of Republicans hanging their heads in shame like Democrats did."

"It's too bad the bandage was just over his ear. It should've been over his mouth," she quipped as the audience chuckled.

Co-host Sunny Hostin leveled an accusation of xenophobia against the former president for his immigration rhetoric and calling the COVID-19 virus the "China virus" during the speech. She also criticized Trump for making digs at his political rivals at various points in the speech.

The speech felt "performative" instead of unifying, and it was "beneath the dignity of a national convention from the nominee of a major party," Hostin said.

"It was a xenophobic, ugly vision of America speech," she continued.

Co-host Joy Behar also found room to criticize the former president's remarks about God's providence in sparing his life in the assassination attempt.

She claimed that Trump had been too self-centered in giving God credit because a man in the audience had been killed in the shooting.

"When something like this happens to you, like this assassination attempt, and you say something like, ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very un-Christian thing to say because he's very narcissistic. What about Corey? What's his name? The fireman who also got killed. What about all those guys who got killed on Sandy Hook?" she asked.

"Oh, 'God was watching me and not watching them'? There's something very disturbing about that," she scoffed.

"There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe, because I had God on my side," Trump said in his RNC speech. "The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight."

"I am not supposed to be here tonight. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God. Many people say it was a providential moment," he added.

During his address, Trump also honored Corey Comperatore, the Pennsylvania firefighter who was tragically killed in the assassination attempt, as well as rallygoers David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were seriously injured in the attack.

"Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors. David Dutch and James Copenhaver. I spoke to all three families of these tremendous people — our love and prayers are with them, and always will be," Trump said.

"Corey, a highly respected former fire chief... was accompanied by his wife Helen... and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was," he added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment to Fox News Digital.