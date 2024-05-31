'The View' celebrates Trump's conviction: 'I got so excited, I started leaking'

"The View" was unsurprisingly jubilant on Friday over the conviction of former President Trump in his historic criminal trial, celebrating the news as a triumph for the country and the hosts themselves.

"I felt like America won," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I felt like New York won. I felt like the Manhattan DA's office won. I felt like I won."

"I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit," co-host Joy Behar said upon hearing the news.

All six of the show's hosts – two are Republicans but are also vehemently anti-Trump – showed up at the table, walking out with broad grins and ready to bask in the news. They even took turns recounting when they learned of the guilty verdict.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who normally takes Fridays off, appeared for the live broadcast and dramatically read the news of the guilty verdict to cheers and applause from the audience. Co-host Ana Navarro applauded as well, although Goldberg fumbled the announcement, calling Trump a "conficted" felon before correcting herself and saying "convicted."

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016 to silence her about a prior alleged affair with Trump.

"He was cheap, and that's what you get," Goldberg said.

"There was a jury of 12. They all to a person said he was guilty on all 34 counts," Behar said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide who began speaking out against him in the aftermath of his 2020 stolen election claims, said she expected the outcome but was still shocked.

"Knowing Donald Trump personally, there’s something in him that thinks he’s untouchable and will get away with everything. And even though this was the likely outcome, I don’t think he thought it was going to come," she said.

She added that with the appeals process and the presidential election just five months away, he could "get away with this."

Navarro said Trump's conviction was a long time coming, calling it a somber day but also one of deserved reckoning.

"This is a man who made my life a living hell for four years, has made the life of our country a living hell for six years, and so he deserves to be accountable," Navarro said. "He has been Teflon Don his entire life. He has been getting away with cheating and lying and doing things and, you know, criminal acts for all this time."

Hostin said she wasn't somber at all, comparing the victory to the New York Knicks winning the NBA Finals.

Trump spoke on Friday at Trump Tower in the aftermath of the conviction, blasting the trial, the prosecutors and the judge, while adding he would appeal and continue to fight for his supporters. He didn't take any questions from the media.