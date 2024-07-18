'The View' co-host Joy Behar believes President Biden will drop out: 'It's so depressing'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar appeared upset by the chatter among prominent Democrats about the future of President Biden's candidacy, and said she believed he would drop out of the race.

"It's so depressing," Behar, a strong supporter of Biden, said. "I think he’s going to drop out now. That’s my feeling. I don’t have any information, but when Pelosi gets into this and Schumer and Schiff and Jeffries, and they all say it’s time to go, you know, he just – the COVID, in a way, is like a good way for him to get out because he needs this time to show how strong he is, and he’s sick, and the time is very, very short now."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly had a call with Biden, during which she told the president that the polls do not show him beating Donald Trump in the fall. Other members of the Democratic Party, including Rep. Adam Schiff, have also publicly called on Biden to drop out.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I wouldn’t put it past them to just say, look, Joe, we can’t – you know, Nancy Pelosi, she would not bring a vote to the floor unless she knew it was going to get passed. This is not a woman who plays games, and she doesn't feel that he can win, I don't think," Behar continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said ultimately it was the president's decision, and said she would support him no matter what, because of the "threat" of Donald Trump.

"He still has my vote because he has Vice President Harris right next to him who is ready to step into the role of president, God forbid something happened to Joe Biden," she said.

Co-host Sara Haines said the Democrats speaking up about the president were doing so because of what people "are seeing behind the doors" with Biden.

"It’s about a cognitive ability, and someone said to me, everyone has to take the keys away from grandpa one day, and I mean that not in an insulting way. I mean that, in anyone with an elderly parent or someone who's in a condition, sometimes you have to step in. So I think the public campaign just shows the pressures and what people are seeing behind the doors, and it’s concerning," Haines said.

Behar also lashed out at Trump and claimed he "falls asleep wherever he is," adding, "the guy conks out in the middle of everything."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted Biden would step aside because he understood what is at stake.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg compared her recent COVID diagnosis to the president's.

"I’m just getting over COVID again, and I can barely remember anybody’s name. I don’t know who they are," Goldberg joked, referencing her fellow co-hosts. "I’ve known Joe 30, 40 years. I haven’t heard anything from people who are in there with him also who are saying, listen, yeah, he sometimes stumbles through."

"He doesn’t always say the right thing the right way, but he gets stuff done. That’s what I’m interested in. I don’t care how old you are. I don’t care if you can’t put two sentences together," Goldberg added.