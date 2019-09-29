Chris Wallace asks if impeachment fight will cost Democrats the House, following failed Russia probe

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace asked Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., if his party's impeachment push will cost them the House in 2020, after their failed attempts to tie President Trump to Russian collusion and election interference.

"There are 31 House Democrats, moderates, who won in districts that President Trump had carried in 2016 and the Republican National Committee is already going after them about the possibility of impeachment," he said to Jefferies.

"Are you putting those moderates, and in effect, the House majority in jeopardy?" Wallace asked. "Look, for two years you pursued Russian collusion, that fell apart. Now you’re going to spend another few months, at least, pursuing the president on Ukraine. Are you putting all of them and the House majority in jeopardy?"

Jefferies claimed the party will focus on everyday issues affecting average Americans, prompting Wallace to point out that impeachment will eclipse all other issues.

"We're going to continue to focus, as I indicated, on kitchen table pocketbook issues to make life better for everyday Americans," Jeffries said.

"But you know, this is going to soak everything up, congressman," Wallace quickly shot back.

Jefferies said his party is bound by the Constitution to pursue this political avenue and claimed the upcoming battle has nothing to do with politics or hidden agendas.

"We have this constitutional responsibility and we're going to undertake it with the seriousness and the solemnity that it requires. This is not about politics," he said. "This is about betrayal, this is about abuse of power, this is about national security. This is about the integrity of our elections and this is about the United States Constitution."