Trump investigation proves Garland running a Biden 'protection racket': Jarrett

Attorney General Merrick Garland is both a hypocrite and operator of a "protection racket" defending President Biden and his 52-year-old son Hunter, legal analyst Gregg Jarrett claimed Friday.

Garland is essentially citing concerns over conflicts of interest in appointing Hague-based war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to handle two Donald Trump-related investigations after the 45th president announced his bid for a second nonconsecutive term, the Fox News analyst added.

Jarrett called that claim preposterous, pointing to the fact no such conflict has been cited in the feds' Delaware-based investigation of Hunter Biden for tax law and other alleged violations.

"I think the record is well established that Merrick Garland has been running a protection racket for Joe and Hunter Biden," Jarrett said, pointing to the perception the federal investigation of Hunter Biden has been slow-rolling even with the Biden administration permitting Trump-era Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss to remain in charge of the case.

Jarrett said while he is heartened by Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer's forceful announcement of a forthcoming House Oversight Committee probe of the Bidens once the GOP takes power in January, any subpoena from him amounts to a "meaningless scrap of paper" unless the Justice Department enforces it.

Therefore, Garland could essentially protect any subpoenaed individuals including the president's son from potentially tenuous public testimony.

The 31-page report from Comer and his fellow Oversight Republicans is "chock-full of evidence of fraud, bribery, influence peddling; violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; self-enrichment. And yet there have been no charges."

Jarrett predicted Garland will use the "ongoing investigation" excuse to shield witnesses in the form of declining to enforce subpoenas.

He claimed Comer's report proves Hunter Biden's alleged Kazakh, Romanian, Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese dealings in particular greatly enriched the powerful U.S. political family.

"It's going to be very difficult for the Oversight Committee to get to the bottom of this unless they can get subpoena power that is enforceable," he said.

He went on to call Garland's comments at a Friday news conference "ludicrous," adding the conflict of interest in Hunter's case is much greater than any in the Trump-Mar-a-Lago raid or January 6 probes to be handled by Smith.

Jarrett voiced concern Smith's resume reveals him to be "far from impartial [or] neutral," saying his Justice Department tenure spanned Democrat administrations, fearing an "Andrew Weissmann-Bob Mueller" anti-Trump tack oncemore.

For his part, Smith prosecuted a handful of high-profile cases at the Eastern District of New York, and later led the DOJ's Public Integrity Section during the Obama administration.

There, Smith reportedly helped prosecute cases against former Virginia Republican Gov. Robert McDonnell and ex-New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan.

The Supreme Court later threw out McDonnell's conviction in a unanimous ruling.

More recently, he was in 2018 named a chief prosecutor in The Hague, Netherlands investigating war crimes connected to the 1998-99 Kosovo War.

In a statement late Friday, Smith pledged to conduct the Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations "independently" and "expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."