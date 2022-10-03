Hunter Biden committed ‘fraud’ against business partners, Tony Bobulinski tells Tucker Carlson

Tony Bobulinski says his former associate, Hunter Biden, committed crimes against his business partners by tampering with key documents to funnel over $5 million into a company he owned.

"It’s called fraud," Bobulinski told Fox News host Tucker Carlson, during an in-depth conversation that will air during "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, is the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he has long said was the partnership between a Chinese energy firm and the Biden family. He believes Hunter Biden changed references to a SinoHawk-linked LLC called Oneida Holdings in a 2017 limited liability company agreement to divert millions of dollars to a company he held a larger stake in.

"It's sort of staggering that that document is exactly the same document as SinoHawk Holdings, LLC. And it appears that Hunter Biden, Jim Biden and the Biden family literally copied the same document down to typos… they removed Oneida Holdings, which was the Delaware LLC that represented Jim Biden, Hunter Biden, myself, Rob Walker and James Gilliar," Bobulinski said.

"Hunter and his lawyer, Jorge Misires, replaced it with Owasco, which was Hunter Biden's law firm or business that he operated," Bobulinski said. "He effectively swapped out an entity that he owned 20% of to a business that he owned 100% of, which is fraud."

Carlson then asked Bobulinski if he saw any other possible explanation than fraud committed by Hunter Biden.

"I'm sure you can reach out to the Biden family and get comment from them, but there are calls," Bobulinski said. "He received over $5 million."

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" reviewed the documents in question.

Carlson told Bobulinski that his claims seem to be "enough to spur a criminal investigation by the FBI into" Hunter Biden’s business dealings related to the documents.

Bobulinski, who previously spoke to Carlson in 2020, has long expressed concerns about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. Prior to the 2020 election, Bobulinski shared text messages that he said contradicted claims by Joe Biden that he did not talk about his son's business dealings.

Bobulinski has insisted the Biden family has aggressively leveraged its famous last name to make millions from foreign entities. He initially said he wouldn't have gone public with his story had House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's comments saying his claims were part of a "Russian disinformation" campaign been retracted. This time, he is speaking out once again after he feels the FBI didn’t properly handle his claims.

