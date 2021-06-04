Trump effectively silenced on Facebook by former UK leftist leader: Douglas Murray

British author and commentator Douglas Murray remarked on Friday's "Fox News Primetime" that the Facebook vice president who announced former President Donald Trump would be banned from the platform for at least two years was in fact former U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, a Liberal Democrat who moved onto Big Tech after being voted out of office in Great Britain.

MURRAY: Mark Zuckerberg sent out one of his vice presidents for global affairs – Nick Clegg – who today announced that 'we believe Donald Trump's actions constituted severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available'.

Many of the viewers will be wondering who this creep and cretin is. I know. I have followed this creep and cretin Nick Clegg for many years. He used to be the deputy prime minister. But he was chucked out by the British electorate because he was wildly unpopular…

But now he gets to say what a former president of the United States can say, where and when. So in some ways I congratulate him for his enormous global upgrade – to deciding who can say what across the globe. It is an amazing promotion.

