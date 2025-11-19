Expand / Collapse search
Marjorie Taylor Greene learning loyalty is 'one-way street' with Trump, says CNN host on 'The View'

CNN host spoke to 'The View' about Greene's break with president over Epstein files and other issues

Hanna Panreck
CNN's Abby Phillip tells 'The View' Marjorie Taylor Greene learning loyalty is 'one-way street' with Trump

CNN's Abby Phillip told "The View" on Wednesday that Marjorie Taylor Greene was learning that loyalty was a "one-way street" with President Donald Trump. 

CNN host Abby Phillip said during an interview on "The View" on Wednesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was learning that loyalty was a "one-way street" with President Donald Trump.

"I think Marjorie Taylor Greene, there’s probably some truth to the idea that she had bigger aspirations, whether a Senate run or a gubernatorial run and that those were not supported, but what happens when suddenly the person that you’ve been backing for the last six, seven years turns on you? I think it really changes your mindset about everything," Phillip told the co-hosts.

Greene has broken with Trump over the Epstein files, Obamacare subsidies and some of his foreign policy. The president has dropped his endorsement of Greene and called her a "raging lunatic," among other things.

"It calls into question everything that you know about yourself, and I do think there is a lot to that. I don’t think we should rule out that she, she said no to Senate right now. She said no to governor right now. I don’t think we should rule that out for her because, obviously, life is long," Phillip said. "But I do think that this loyalty thing with Trump, if you’ve covered him as I have, you know it’s a one-way street. But she literally is learning that."

CNN's Abby Phillip at media event

CNN host Abby Phillip spoke to "The View" on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Jemal Countess/Getty)

MARJORIE GREENE SAYS TRUMP'S 'TRAITOR' LABEL COULD PUT HER LIFE IN DANGER

Phillip said she believed Greene was realizing that Trump "is not there for her."

During a press conference on Tuesday, Greene criticized Trump for calling her a "traitor," despite her loyalty to him.

"I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free," Greene said, according to ABC News.

"I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I've never owed him anything, but I fought for him, for the policies and for America first, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition," she added.

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2025. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 3, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN SURPRISES ‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS WITH CIVILITY, PRAISE

The Georgia congresswoman said on Sunday she hoped she and Trump could make up during a CNN interview and also apologized for taking part in "toxic politics."

"I certainly hope that we can make up. And, you know, again, I can only speak for myself. I‘m a Christian and one of the most important parts of our faith is forgiveness. And that’s something I’m committed to," Greene said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump said on Friday in a Truth Social post that Greene had "gone Far Left," citing her recent appearance on "The View," and gave her the new nickname "Wacky Marjorie."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

