Fellow 2020 candidate calls Bernie's 'Medicare-for-all' plan a 'losing battle' that will set country back 10 years

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., challenged fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., "Medicare-for-all" plan on Wednesday, claiming it would set the country back ten years.

"[Bernie] says, he wrote the damn bill. And I wrote the damn bill when it comes to the public option," he said during an interview on CNN's "New Day." "I think my proposal would get Americans covered, everybody covered, within three years.

"And I think Bernie’s proposal would leave us fighting a losing battle for 'Medicare-for-all' for the next ten years, instead of dealing with the fact that our economy doesn’t work for everybody -- instead of dealing with climate change, instead of dealing with the other issues that we need to confront."

BERNIE SANDERS CLAIMS 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL' WILL SLASH HEALTH CARE COSTS WITH TAX HIKE

Bennet also commented on 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren's, D-Mass., health care plan and said despite her lack of clarity, her proposal would be better than anything coming out of the current administration.

He also accused President Trump of depriving millions of Americans of health insurance, despite the White House's failure to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Donald Trump's the only president in American history to take insurance away from millions of people. And it’s shameful," Bennet said. "He ran for office saying that he was going to repeal the Affordable Care Act."

"Every single Democrat believes that we should have universal health care coverage. And so, of course, I wouldn’t support his plans over theirs. He has no plan," he added.