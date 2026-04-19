Trump renews bridge, power plant threat against Iran in push for deal, mocks 'tough guy' IRGC

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President Donald Trump mocked the Islamic Revolutionary Guard on Sunday morning for staking claim to a Strait of Hormuz "blockade" the U.S. military had already put in place.

"Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing.

"In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be 'the tough guy!'"

Trump declared Saturday's IRGC fire was "a total violation" of the ceasefire.

"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!" his post began.

"Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations."

Trump remains hopeful about diplomacy, but is not ruling out a return to force, where he once warned about ending "civilation" in Iran as they know it.

"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," Trump's stern warning continued.

"NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!

"They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!"