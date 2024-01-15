Trump prosecutor Fani Willis could face criminal charges herself, attorney warns

OutKick founder Clay Travis predicts that Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis will have to step down over affair accusations. On the "The Faulkner Focus," Monday, he said a criminal prosecution is "possible" due to the alleged "impropriety."

CLAY TRAVIS: It's a massive story. I think, if anything, this has been underplayed overall by the media. I think, Harris, this is a dead prosecution. I think Fani Willis is going to have to step down. I think Nathan Wade's going to have to step down. And if the state of Georgia really gets into this investigation, which Governor Brian Kemp on down, everybody should be involved in this. I think it's possible there's a criminal prosecution against Willis herself based on these allegations…

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS SHOULD RESIGN FROM TRUMP CASE OVER 'IMPROPER' RELATIONSHIP ACCUSATION: EX-U.S. ATTORNEY

She tried to say that this was race-based, Harris…by saying, oh, they're only focusing on one of the three attorneys that I hired to participate in this investigation. And my response to that will be well, did you sleep with the other two as well? Because until the allegations that you were sleeping with a man, that you funneled $650,000 in taxpayer money to, a man who may well have been unqualified to have the job in the first place, and also allegations, Harris, that she was traveling with him on extravagant vacations that were being paid for by the taxpayers of Georgia… If you were going to try and put the former president of the United States behind bars in an outrageous and unprecedented series of charges under Georgia state law, you need to be crystal clear yourself and have absolutely nothing in your background that is going to impinge on these prosecutions…

…I think these allegations by themselves, where often in the law I can speak as an attorney here, Harris, it's not only impropriety, it's the appearance of impropriety and the appearance that Fani Willis broke up the marriage of a man she hired, that she was sleeping with him, and that she paid him $650,000 in taxpayer money. That is more than enough to cause an issue here.