A new Fulton County, Georgia court filing alleges an "improper" romantic relationship between the top prosecutor in Donald Trump's election interference case and District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against the former president.

According to the filing, Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade, her alleged partner, to prosecute Trump, and benefited financially from the relationship in the form of lavish vacations the two took using funds his law firm received for working the case.

County records show Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022, an amount authorized by the district attorney, or Willis in this case.

The motion was filed on behalf of former Trump campaign official Michael Roman, a co-defendant in the case, in a bid to have the charges against him dismissed.

It cites "sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney" as confirming "they had an ongoing, personal relationship."

The filing also calls for the entire district attorney's office, including Willis and Wade, to be disqualified from prosecuting the case.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Willis' office and Trump for comment.