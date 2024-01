Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fulton County, Georgia district attorney Fani Willis, who brought charges against former President Donald Trump on election interference, should step away from the case amid allegations brought against her of having an "improper" romantic relationship with a prosecutor, according to an Obama-appointed former U.S. attorney.

Court documents filed earlier this month say Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade, her alleged romantic partner, to prosecute Trump and benefited financially from the relationship in the form of lavish vacations that the two went on using funds his firm received for working the case. Willis has not confirmed or denied the claim.

Former U.S Attorney Michael Moore said if the allegations of an improper romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are true, they are an "unforced error" by the Fulton County DA that would challenge the integrity of the case.

GEORGIA DA FANI WILLIS CLAIMS 'IMPROPER' RELATIONSHIP ACCUSATIONS ARE BASED ON RACE

"Cases are not lost because of some ‘Matlock’ moment, some moment like you see in ‘My Cousin Vinny,’ where suddenly somebody finds the evidence. Cases die by the death of 1,000 cuts. This is a cut on the case," Moore told CNN on Sunday.

Trump’s co-defendant, Michael Roman, accused Willis and Wade of having an "improper" and "clandestine" affair at the same time appointments were being made for the 2020 election interference case.

Roman was a former official on Trump’s 2020 campaign and argued about the integrity of the case being compromised because of the affair, asking last week for the charges against Roman to be dropped.

TOP TRUMP PROSECUTOR, GEORGIA DA ALLEGED TO BE IN ‘IMPROPER’ ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP: COURT FILING

Moore, a Democrat who was appointed by President Obama in 2010 and served until 2015, doesn’t think Willis should be selfish.

"I’d tell her to get out of the case. I really think that in this type of case, with these allegations, this case is bigger than any one prosecutor," Moore continued during the interview. "And I think, probably, to preserve the case and to show that what’s of most importance to her is the facts of the Trump case, opposed to her political career."

Fulton County records show Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022, an amount authorized by the district attorney, or Willis in this case.

ANTI-TRUMP COLUMNIST GRIM ABOUT BIDEN'S CHANCES, SAYS HE'D LOSE IF ELECTION WERE TODAY

The filing also calls for the entire district attorney's office, including Willis and Wade, to be disqualified from prosecuting the case.

Trump was indicted by Willis in August and pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegedly attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, including violation of Georgia's anti-racketeering law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.