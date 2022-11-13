Trump placed in same category as Putin, Xi by NYT columnist: All examples of the ‘rise of global populism’

New York Times columnist David Brooks condemned former President Donald Trump along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the part of the "rise of global populism" seen in the last decade.

Brooks appeared on a panel for Friday’s "PBS Newshour" to discuss the results of the midterm elections as well as Republicans’ tenuous grip on the House despite earlier predictions of a "red wave."

Not only did the columnist place Trump in the same category as Putin and Xi he also claimed they were all populists.

"Over the last, I don't know how long, 10 years, we have seen a rise of global populism, both across Europe, I think in the form of Vladimir Putin and maybe Xi Jinping, and in this country in the form of Donald Trump," Brooks said.

Although Trump has been described as a "populist," Xi and Putin are dictators who have taken part in coercive and totalitarian regimes that do not hold free and fair elections.

Brooks said, "And I think what we have saw Tuesday night was the emergence of an anti-authoritarian populism majority; 60 percent of voters, roughly 60 percent said they have a low opinion of Donald Trump; 58 percent said they think MAGA is a threat to democracy. And so we now have a group. There's still going to be that MAGA movement, but in my view the electorate has built a wall around them and one hopes with the effect of making sure they’ll never get the kind of power they enjoyed under Donald Trump when he was in the White House."

Mainstream media pundits have frequently compared Trump to even worse dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Brooks has frequently attacked what he has referred to as Republican "crazies," claiming that QAnon is no longer "fringe" and has been embraced by tens of millions of people.

Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart also appeared in the segment, adding that the results from the midterm elections prove that Americans have pushed back against "threats to democracy."

"Voters are trying to say, 'We can walk and chew gum at the same time. We are more nuanced than you give us credit for. Yes, the economy is bad. We're not happy about it. But we're also not happy about the potential of a national abortion ban. We're not happy about the threats to democracy,'" Capehart said.

He added, "I think that the American electorate chose democracy in this election. And I think the candidates who ran in their respective races ran the races that they needed to run in order to be successful. And in order for them to be successful, they had to pay attention to the people they wanted to represent."