Trump lawyer slams Merrick Garland's press conference on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago: 'Pathetic presser'

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Christina Bobb reacted to Attorney General Merrick Garland's press conference on the FBI's raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRISTINA BOBB: This is what the Democrats do. They don't have any good reason for doing what they did. The pathetic presser that Merrick Garland held for three minutes was insufficient, so they had to create fear. Normally, they should come out with exactly what happened, and why, and explain themselves and if it was a good reason, they would have solid ground. They are not on solid ground.

So they had to come up with something that would potentially terrify the American public into freely giving up their constitutional freedoms. If we are on the verge of nuclear war, giving up the nuclear codes, maybe it's acceptable that they violated the president's constitutional rights. It was not acceptable, and they're trying to come up with reasons to make it sound appropriate and make it sound OK, because they don't actually have a good reason for doing what they did.

