Former Florida attorney general issues multiple challenges to AG Garland over his handling of Mar-a-Lago raid

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi repeatedly challenged Attorney General Merrick Garland over his management of the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago Thursday on "Hannity."

BONDI: Having personally as a prosecutor for 18 years signed thousands of subpoenas - thousands - many times people don't comply. So what do you do? You either issue a new subpoena or you do a motion to compel. Why wasn't that done in this case? The Trump people were working well with them. Why wasn't that done? That's a question for Merrick Garland. Number two for Merrick Garland: the warrant. Think about the warrant. If you're going to issue a warrant, the reason has to be, "I'm worried they're going to destroy evidence." What's suspect about that? We've now learned that warrant was signed on Friday, but not executed until Monday. So why get the warrant? That doesn't even make sense. Number three, I have personally been involved in many, many search warrants - authorizing them, the execution of the search warrants. And they came in there with guns blazing, like you said. For documents - you know what you do? You get a couple agents, you go up, you show the warrant at Mar-a-Lago. … You go in, you go to the safe, you go to the office. You get the documents you need. Done.

