Attorney General Garland 'shepherding' Trump investigation is 'madness,' 'unprecedented': Clay Travis

OutKick founder Clay Travis dubbed Attorney General Merrick Garland's personal involvement in the investigation into former President Trump "madness" and "unprecedented" Thursday on "The Story."

CLAY TRAVIS: This is unprecedented, and I don't think we should miss what's really going on here. We have the attorney general of the president [who] just ran against the former president and might be running again against him in two years, investigating that president. How in the world has Merrick Garland not recused himself from this investigation? To me - Joe hit on it - I think the most significant part of this press conference was Merrick Garland let us know that he is personally shepherding this investigation, by and large. That it is under his authority. Why in the world is there not an independent counsel here? Why is Merrick Garland, who is Joe Biden's hand-picked attorney general, able to investigate both the past and potentially future person who is going to be running against Joe Biden? This is madness. There's no precedent.

