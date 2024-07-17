Trump Jr. fires back at MSNBC for questioning father's injury after shooting: 'They can't help themselves'

Donald Trump Jr. fired back at MSNBC after multiple commentators appeared to question the validity of the Trump assassination attempt and the seriousness of his father's injury.

"He wasn't shot in the face enough for them, it wasn't enough?" he said during "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. "That's the point. They can't help themselves. The Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. It's so asinine that they could say that… You see the photograph at the time. There's blood everywhere."

MSNBC host Ari Melber called Trump's ear bandage a "spectacle" after the former president made his first public appearance since a would-be assassin tried to gun him down during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

BIDEN ADMITS 'BULL'S-EYE' COMMENT ABOUT TRUMP WAS A 'MISTAKE' AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"A spectacle for this candidate who we know is, by his own admission, obsessed with assorted spectacles," Melber said. "There is a political quest here to mine and use Donald Trump's injury, and whether his allies and Republicans or the candidate himself do that in a way that overextends their credibility, will be decided by the voters."

MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele also questioned the seriousness of Trump's wound, arguing there are lingering "questions" surrounding the bandage.

"There are a lot of questions around that ear, and yet there's been no response to that," he said. "Instead, just showing the image of the man coming into into the hall with the wounded ear."

Trump Jr.'s remarks come after he had a tense exchange on-air with an MSNBC reporter just moments before him and his siblings were expected to pledge Florida's delegates in favor of his father - the moment that he officially clinched the Republican nomination.

"They can't stop," he recalled. "This is the same as what they did with Russia, Russia. Even when they knew it was wrong, they kept going. It was impeachment one. It was impeachment two. … They're trying to bankrupt our family. They're trying to take away my father's businesses"

LIVE UPDATES: REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

"When that doesn't work, they tried to throw him in jail," he continued. "And… of course… when someone spends years calling you Hitler and a fascist and of this and, by the way, not just my father, half of the country, what do you expect?"

Trump Jr. told MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff to "get out of here" during the terse exchange at the RNC on Monday after he was asked about the former president's immigration policies.

He touted his father's accomplishments during his four years in office before rejecting Soboroffs' question about former President Trump being "a divisive figure." Trump Jr. blamed the media for creating "divisiveness" around him.

The exchange turned heated when Soboroff, who wrote the book "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy," asked whether the former president was planning to impose family separations for a "second" time as part of his immigration policy if elected president and denied Trump Jr.'s assertions that it happened under the Obama administration.

"It’s MSDNC, so I expect nothing less from you clowns, even today," Trump Jr. fired back, adopting the nickname often invoked by his father for the left-leaning network.

"Even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait, you couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense, so just get out of here," he continued, waving away the reporter while turning his attention back to the convention stage.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Yael Halon contributed to this report.