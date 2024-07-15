Donald Trump Jr. spars with MSNBC reporter on convention floor: 'I expect nothing less from you clowns'

Donald Trump Jr. told an MSNBC reporter to "get out of here" during a tense on-air exchange at the Republican National Convention Monday after he was asked about the former president's immigration policies.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric were approached for an interview by MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff on the floor of the RNC convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., where their father, former President Trump, officially became the GOP nominee just two days after surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump Jr., touted his father's accomplishments during his four years in office before rejecting Soboroffs' question about former President Trump being "a divisive figure." Trump Jr. blamed the media for creating "divisiveness" around him.

RNC LIVE UPDATES: DONALD TRUMP REVEALS JD VANCE AS RUNNING MATE

"They lied about Russia, Russia collusion, they said he was a traitor, they went after him in every which way possible," Trump Jr. said. "If the media actually starts being an honest broker, talking about the things that he did, the prosperity he brought, the peace deals that he signed around the world rather than the disaster that we’re living right now, I think you’d do everyone in the country a big favor."

The exchange turned heated when Soboroff, who wrote the book "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy," asked whether the former president was planning to impose family separations for a "second" time as part of his immigration policy if elected president and denied Trump Jr.'s assertions that it happened under the Obama administration.

"It’s MSDNC, so I expect nothing less from you clowns, even today," Trump Jr. fired back, adopting the nickname often invoked by his father for the left-leaning network.

"Even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait, you couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense, so just get out of here," he continued, waving away the reporter while turning his attention back to the convention stage.

The eldest Trump son has never been one to shy away from contentious exchanges with the media. In 2019, he famously sparred with ‘The View’ co-hosts, calling out Joy Behar for wearing blackface to prove that "we've all done things that we regret" when asked about controversial moments in his father's past.

FORMER TRUMP RIVAL NIKKI HALEY TO SPEAK AT GOP CONVENTION AS PARTY RALLIES AROUND TRUMP

Trump Jr. shared a photo of his bloodied father on Saturday with his fist in the air moments after the attempt on the former president's life.

"He’ll never stop fighting to Save America," he wrote alongside the photo.

The Saturday shooting at Trump's rally in western Pennsylvania - where one spectator was killed and two more critically injured, while a bullet grazed his ear - has altered the tone and raised the stakes of the convention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign says that the former president - following his brush with death - at the convention will call for unity in the face of tragedy instead of criticizing his political adversaries.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.