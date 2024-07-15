Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden admits 'bull's-eye' comment about Trump was a 'mistake' after assassination attempt

Biden told NBC's Lester Holt he didn't say 'crosshairs' when talking about Trump

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
close
Biden says it was a ‘mistake’ to use ‘bull's-eye’ to discuss Trump Video

Biden says it was a ‘mistake’ to use ‘bull's-eye’ to discuss Trump

President Biden clarifies his statement in an interview with NBC anchor Lester Holt.

President Biden admitted it was a mistake to talk about putting Donald Trump "in a bull's-eye" several days before the assassination attempt on the former president.

"It was a mistake to use the word … I meant focus on him: Focus on what he's doing, focus on one on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told," Biden told NBC’s Lester Holt during a sit-down interview at the White House set to air Monday evening. 

"I mean, there’s a whole range of things that, look, I’m not the guy that said I want to be a dictator on day one," Biden argued. "I’m not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election."

"You can't only love your country when you win, and so the focus was on what he's saying and I mean the idea," Biden added, noting he also didn’t say "crosshairs." 

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

Biden speaks with NBC

President Biden spoke with NBC's Lester Holt. He said it was a "mistake" to use the word "bull's-eye" when talking about former President Trump. (NBC Nightly News)

Trump was hit as multiple shots were fired toward the stage from an elevated position near the outdoor venue where he was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. 

The bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear before the former president was rushed from the stage by Secret Service agents. Trump told the Post that had he not turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigration, the bullet that grazed him would have been fatal.

Biden speaking on Sunday night had called for Americans to "lower the temperature in our politics" and "remember, while we may disagree, we are not enemies: We’re neighbors, we’re friends, coworkers, citizens, and, most importantly, we are fellow Americans. We must stand together." 

BIDEN, HARRIS DEFY CRITICS BY LAUNCHING FULL OFFENSIVE AIMED AT TYING TRUMP TO PROJECT 2025

But he struck a more defiant tone during his Monday interview, recalling some of Trump’s more strident remarks and insisting that Trump is engaging in rhetoric that could "incite somebody."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci snapped this photo of former President Trump in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"When a president says things like he says, do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?" Biden said. 

"Look, I've - I have not engaged in that rhetoric," he insisted. "Now, my opponent is engaged in that rhetoric: He talks about it’d be a bloodbath if he loses, talking about how he's forgiven - actually, I guess, suspend the sentences of all those who were arrested and sentenced to go to jail because of what happened in the Capitol."

TRUMP RALLY VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS COREY COMPERATORE, ‘HERO’ SHIELDED WIFE AND GIRLS FROM BULLETS

"I'm not out there making fun of like, I remember the picture of Donald Trump when Nancy Pelosi's husband was hit with a hammer, go on talking about joking about it," he added. 

Donald Trump, Joe Biden debate in Atlanta

President Biden (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden also remained defiant about his position as the Democrat's candidate, as his party continues trying to convince him to step down and let another candidate face Trump in November, citing concerns about his age and fitness to continue with a second term after a disastrous debate performance last month. 

"14 million people voted for me to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, okay?" Biden said. "I listen to them." 

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

More from Politics