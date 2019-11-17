Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: 'He has been tormented from the day after his election'

President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is worthy of defending, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a Sunday television interview.

Johnson told "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd of NBC News that he's sympathized with Trump throughout the impeachment process, after seeing him treated unfairly for purely partisan reasons following his election victory.

"I'm sympathetic with President Trump as he has been tormented from the day after his election," he said.

Johnson then read a 2017 tweet from the Ukraine whistleblower's attorney, Mark Zaid, in which he wrote of a coup to remove Trump from office.

"This is ten days after [Trump's] inauguration -- 'Coup has started. First of many steps, rebellion, impeachment will follow ultimately.'" Now. if this whistleblower... is to be lionized by the Washington Post, maybe we ought to take a look at who he hired," Johnson said.

"He could have hired an unbiased officer of the court. Instead, he hired Mark Zaid... That's not an unbiased officer of the court," Johnson continued. "So, there's something going on here... it's dividing this country."

Todd pressed Johnson on his outspoken criticism of Hillary Clinton's mishandling of her private email server in 2016 and said his rhetoric leading up to the election was identical to what he's accused Democrats of doing in recent months.

"We've been investigating the whole Hillary Clinton email scandal, the exoneration of her, that was not an investigation to really dig out the truth," Johnson replied.

"I was just pointing out what Hillary Clinton had done and I was hoping that people would not elect her and they didn’t and that's, I think, one of the main reasons that she was not elected -- is what she did with that private server," he continued, "which was completely intentional. It baffles me that she was not indicted, quite honestly... That's a part of the problem."