Democrat congressman blames McConnell for California school shooting

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, is to blame for Thursday's school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif. after he stalled federal legislation that could have prevented the tragedy, claimed Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

"What I hear from parents is they're mad as hell and they are frustrated that the people in [D.C.] aren't doing anything. And I want parents to know I hear that," Maloney told MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."

"You’re right to point out that 100 feet that way [from where I'm standing] is the House Chamber where multiple important pieces of gun safety legislation have been passed," Maloney went on. "A couple hundred feet that way is the Senate Majority Leader's office where he has bragged about being the 'Grim Reaper' and killing all of those bills, without putting them on the floor, without coming up with his own version."

Maloney said Democrats are open to compromise on a gun safety bill but claimed as long as the status quo continues, school children will never be safe.

"If [McConnell] wants to pass something else and take it to conference, and have a compromise, fine. But the status quo is broken," he said. "Our kids aren't safe in school. But of course, it's not just schools, it's places of worship and nightclubs. How many times do we need to see this happen? I don’t blame people for being upset.

"And I know sometimes they blame all of us, and I get that too. But the fact is that when we fail to distinguish who's trying to fix it and who's stopping it, we make it less likely that there will be solutions," Maloney continued. "None of us claims to have all the answers, but what is inexcusable is doing nothing."

Two students were killed and three others were injured Thursday when a 16-year-old suspect — who's now in custody — opened fire at the high school about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities said a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died at area hospitals. The other victims remain hospitalized in conditions ranging from critical to good.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the unidentified gunman, whose birthday is Thursday, is in grave condition at a hospital after shooting himself in the head.

